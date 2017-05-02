1 killed, 1 injured in Martin Co. crash

One person was killed and another injured in a Martin County crash Sunday.

The two men were traveling northbound on FM 3033 when they went off the road and the truck they were in rolled over when the driver attempted to get back on the roadway.

The driver was identified as Payton Ross Jennings, 19, of Big Spring. He was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew Summers, 33, was traveling with him and received incapacitating injuries from the crash and was air lifted to Odessa.

Unfortunately neither one had their seatbelts on at the time of the accident.

