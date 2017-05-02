1 injured in overnight Alpine rollover - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 injured in overnight Alpine rollover

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Alpine Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Alpine Fire Department/Facebook)
(Source: Alpine Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Alpine Fire Department/Facebook)
(Source: Alpine Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Alpine Fire Department/Facebook)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

A person was injured in an overnight rollover in the Alpine area.

The fire department along with EMS aided the victim at around 3:30 a.m. in the area west of Paisano Baptist Encampment on W. Hwy. 90.

The extricated with the Jaws of Life and transported to Big Bend Medical Center in Alpine.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly