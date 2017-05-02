Alpine apartment complex fire under investigation

The cause of a fire at an Alpine apartment complex is now under investigation.

The volunteer fire and police departments were called out to the Alpine Heights Apartments at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, to what appeared to started in the main office of the complex.

surrounding apartments had smoke damage while the main part of it had substantial amounts of damage.

Fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any further damage.

