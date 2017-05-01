Police investigating early morning aggravated assault in Midland

Midland police are investigating following an aggravated assault early Monday morning.

The assault happened at the Whataburger, located near the intersection of Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave., around 5:15 a.m.

We're told a suspect pointed a knife at an employee when he was unhappy about his order.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

No details about the suspect's description has been released.

If you have any information, contact Midland police at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crimestoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

