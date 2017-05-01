Odessa teen accused of filing false kidnapping report to police

An Odessa teen is in hot water after telling police that she was kidnapped and raped.

But officers said she made it all up.



Police say the 14-year-old girl told officers she was kidnapped and raped by a man she didn't know.



Police said her story didn't add up.



That's when officers found out, she had been reported as a runaway in the past.



Eventually, police said the teen admitted she made the whole thing up as a way to get out of her house and spend time with her boyfriend.



She's now charged with filing a false report.



