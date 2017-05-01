Odessa teen accused of filing false kidnapping report to police - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa teen accused of filing false kidnapping report to police

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa teen is in hot water after telling police that she was kidnapped and raped.

But officers said she made it all up.

Police say the 14-year-old girl told officers she was kidnapped and raped by a man she didn't know.

Police said her story didn't add up.

That's when officers found out, she had been reported as a runaway in the past.

Eventually, police said the teen admitted she made the whole thing up as a way to get out of her house and spend time with her boyfriend.

She's now charged with filing a false report.

