3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Location of the earthquake (Source: Google Earth)
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An earthquake was reported in Reeves County on Monday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.1.

We're told the earthquake was epicentered 17 miles west-southwest of Coyanosa.

There were no reports of injuries or any damage.

