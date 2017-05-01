Warrant issued for former Odessa Animal Shelter manager

A warrant has been issued for a former Odessa Animal Shelter manager following an investigation.

Jacqueline Adimare, 32, is charged with theft by servant.

We're told on March 29, 2017, Odessa police were made aware of the allegations.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that between Dec. 2016 and March 2017, according to multiple witnesses, in her role as public servant, Adimare collected approximately $2,000 worth of cash funds from Petsmart adoption feed that she then never submitted to the City of Odessa.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant has been obtained for Adimare.

We're told an internal investigation was completed by OPD and it was determined that Adimare was in violation of the following standard operating procedures: supervisory accountability, unsatisfactory performance and obedience to law.

Adimare submitted her resignation effective on April 14, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.