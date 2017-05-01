2 arrested with 814 grams of meth, marijuana and gun

Two men are behind bars for possession of drugs following a traffic stop.

Jesus Olivares, 27, was stopped for a traffic violation at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was asked to a search in his residence due to an ongoing investigation of distribution of methamphetamine.

Olivares consented to the search where officials found and seized approximately 814 grams of suspected meth, over a pound of marijuana and .380 caliber handgun.

Olivares along with Javier F. Perez, 23, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The two men are currently in Federal custody.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.