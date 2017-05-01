Ector Co. Sheriff investigating morning stabbing

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday morning stabbing.

At about 9:35 a.m., deputies were called out to the 7100 block of West 21st for a disturbance that turned into a stabbing incident.

Two people were injured and one was transported with a non-life-threatening wound.

Details are still under investigation, were told the suspect was identified as Asa Dagley, 25. He is in custody at this time.

