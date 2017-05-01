Howard Co. man wanted for taking improper photographs - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Howard Co. man wanted for taking improper photographs

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Howard County is looking for a wanted man. 

Brandon Savoy Truitt, 35, has an active warrant for improper photography or visual recording. 

He is approximately 5'11'' tall and weighs 225 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Howard County Sheriff's Office at (432) 264-2224. 

