Odessa police looking for 11-year-old runaway

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway.

Yaritzy Ari Orozco, 11, was last seen early Monday morning in the 1000 block of North Muskingum.

She is approximately 5’ tall and weighs 140 lbs. Orozco was last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333 - 3641.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.