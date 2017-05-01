Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Melissa M. Subia (Source: Odessa Police Department) Melissa M. Subia (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Joseph Diaz (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joseph Diaz (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Joycelynn Nicole Cruz (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joycelynn Nicole Cruz (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Timothy Marquez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Timothy Marquez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Sheanna Maria Fox (Source: Odessa Police Department) Sheanna Maria Fox (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Melissa M. Subia, 34, with 16 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Joseph Diaz, 34, with 14 outstanding warrants and Joycelynn Nicole Cruz, 31, with 13 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Timothy Marquez, 22, with 12 and Sheanna Maria Fox, 20, with eight outstanding warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly