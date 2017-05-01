Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Melissa M. Subia, 34, with 16 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Joseph Diaz, 34, with 14 outstanding warrants and Joycelynn Nicole Cruz, 31, with 13 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Timothy Marquez, 22, with 12 and Sheanna Maria Fox, 20, with eight outstanding warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

