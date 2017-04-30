Crossroads Church gives back to West Texas community

A local church is making an impact in West Texas, one project at a time.

"Us as a church, we're called to be the example," said Crossroads Odessa Global Children's Pastor Donavon Earl.

Crossroads Church, based in Odessa, Andrews and Monahans, takes part in what's called Project 5-16. It's based on the verse Matthew 5:16. It brings church members together to be a light and a helping hand for others.

"Jesus Christ came on this Earth to serve others and not to be served," said Earl. "We want to model that and go out in the community and serve those people. If we can go out and show that love to somebody, it may be something they might not see anywhere else."

Members performed a week of 100 serving opportunities. Projects included constructing a playground at Kellus Turner Park , buying coffee for strangers, installing smoke detectors, or anything that simply needed fixing.

"If you do the little things and plant the seed, you never know how it might change the world by showing that little act of kindness and love," said Earl.

Crossroads showed appreciation to law enforcement by handing out goodie bags for officers at the Odessa Police Department.

"First responders, they put their life on the line every day by going out and serving us," said Earl. "Why not do something nice for them to show we appreciate what they do. Everybody is called to do something, and that's what they're called to do, so we want to help and support them in that in any way we can."

Although this project is held annually, the church continues to hold several events to stay involved with their community, and to always continue believing and serving.

"We're blessed, our church is blessed, we have great members who contribute and buy in to be a part of that, so they help us support that mission and that vision."

