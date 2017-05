Midland RockHounds Tyler Marincov had 6 RBI in Sundays game versus The San Antonio Missions.

Final Score

RockHounds: 10

San Antonio: 11

Stats

Tyler Marincov: (2-4) (6 RBI) (1 Grand Slam)

Heath Fillmyer: (4.0 IP) (1 ER)

RockHounds record drops to 11-12.

