State High School Gymnastics Championship: Final Day

Saturday was the second and final day of The 2017 Texas High School Gymnastic Championships.

Boys

Team Overall

#5 Permian Panthers

#7 Odessa High Bronchos

Individual

#9. Brandon Dominguez (Permian)

#15. Kaleb Redwine (Odessa High School)

#19. Nicholas Drakus ( Odessa High School)

#20. Ryan Dominguez (Permian)

#23. Clayton King ( Odessa High School)

Girls

Team Overall

#6. Permian High School

#23. Odessa High School

Individual

# 11. Joannaly Gonzalez (Permian High School)

#33.Bridgett Pando (Permian High School)



