State High School Gymnastics Championship: Final Day

Texas High School Gymnastics Championship. (Source: KWES) ODESSA, TX (KWES) -
Saturday was the second and final day of The 2017 Texas High School Gymnastic Championships.
Boys
Team Overall
#5 Permian Panthers
#7 Odessa High Bronchos
Individual
#9. Brandon Dominguez (Permian)
#15. Kaleb Redwine (Odessa High School)
#19. Nicholas Drakus ( Odessa High School)
#20. Ryan Dominguez (Permian)
#23. Clayton King ( Odessa High School)
Girls
Team Overall
#6. Permian High School
#23. Odessa High School
Individual
# 11. Joannaly Gonzalez (Permian High School)
#33.Bridgett Pando (Permian High School)
