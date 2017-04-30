State High School Gymnastics Championship: Final Day - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

State High School Gymnastics Championship: Final Day

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Saturday was the second and final day of The 2017 Texas High School Gymnastic Championships.

Boys

Team Overall

#5 Permian Panthers

#7 Odessa High Bronchos

Individual 

 #9. Brandon Dominguez (Permian)

#15. Kaleb Redwine (Odessa High School)

#19. Nicholas Drakus ( Odessa High School)

#20. Ryan Dominguez (Permian)

#23. Clayton King ( Odessa High School) 

Girls

Team Overall 

 #6. Permian High School

#23. Odessa High School

Individual 

# 11. Joannaly Gonzalez (Permian High School)

#33.Bridgett Pando (Permian High School)


