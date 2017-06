On Saturday, U.T.P.B. Falcon Offensive Lineman Corin Brooks signed as an un-drafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is according to U.T.P.B. officials.

The U.T.P.B. website lists the senior at 6' 5" and 300 Pounds.

Brooks played with the falcons during its inaugural 2016 season.

