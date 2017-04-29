Habitat for Humanity builds memorial home for former Midland County Commissioner

One former Midland County Commissioner is being remembered today. He had a home built in his memory by Midland's Habitat for Humanity along with his family.

"It's a good way to give back to family members for all they've given to the community," said Habitat for Humanity volunteer and daughter-in-law Nancy Moreland.

Former Midland County Commissioner Clark Moreland served the county from 1960 to 1972. He grew up in Midland, went to Midland High and graduated there. He represented Precinct 3 after it was redistricted and expanded.

"He chose this district because he loved this side of town," said Clark's son, Roland Moreland. "He had a lot of friends that lived right here about six blocks from this house where we're building. We thought we'd honor him by building a house here. I remember he had a sign on his pickup truck when he was running for commissioner, it said, 'The man that gave the south side some representation.' I feel like that might be his legacy because everything is gone up considerably as far as streets being paved, things have been taken care of on the south and east side of Midland."

Moreland passed away 15 years ago at the age of 72. His family, sponsoring the home, said Clark loved Midland and was proud to serve his community. Now, the grounds where he served is where someone's soon-to-be happy home stands.

"Habitat is a wonderful organization and we're proud to be a part of it," said Roland. "He'd [Clark] be very humbled to see his name on anything like this. I pray this is something that's honoring to him."

If you're interested in volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, you can call them at (432) 686-8877.

