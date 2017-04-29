MHS tennis players look to end 45 year drought

Midland High girls Tennis has missed out on state for 28 years, and haven't won in 45.

"It's nice to give Midland something to be prideful about and show the bulldog pride at state," said senior tennis player Kate Daugherty.

For the first time since 1989, MHS is sending two girls to state, senior Kate Daugherty and Allison Stewart, doubles partners since Allison was a freshman and Kate was a sophomore.

"I feel like even freshman year we just looked each other and were like, 'Ok, this is going to work, we just need to work hard the next couple of years,'" said Stewart. "It did work, here we are three years later, going to state. So I feel like we kind of knew from the beginning that we meshed very well as a team."

Although they did mesh well, they didn't get past the regional round for the first two years together, but this year was much different, as they have yet to lose a match and have earned their first state birth.

"Allison and I wanted to get to state since the beginning of this season," said Daugherty. "Last year, especially getting so close and coming so far and just barely missing it. This year we had no other plans but to make it to state."

Their dreams were realized after getting through regional's.

"We've been working so hard and we've come so hard to try to make it to state,"said Daugherty. "So the first time we've made it to state. It was a really good feeling."

Allison said they have confidence, not ego, when it comes to playing and are just going to take state, one step at a time.

"I think we both understand state, we made it out of regionals, that was our goal pretty much, just to make it out since we never made it out," said Stewart. "We're just going to go there, have fun, play what we're capable of playing and we'll see how it goes."



The state tournament begins May 18, in College Station, the girls will head down there and look to make history May 17.

