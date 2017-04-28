State gymnastics meet: Day 1

Friday kicked off the Texas High School Gymnastics Championships.

The event is begin held at Permian High School.

Hundreds of boys and girls from dozens of high schools are competing. This includes Permian and Odessa High Schools.

Boys results

Team Overall

#4 Permian High School

#7 Odessa High School

Individual events

# 11 Ryan Dominguez (Permian)

#12 Brandon Dominguez (Permian)

#18 Kaleb Redwine (Odessa High)

#26 Nicholas Drakus (Odessa High)

Girls results

Team overall

#8 Permian

#24 Odessa High School

Overall individual

#20 Bridgette Pando (Permian)

#22 Joannaly Gonzalez (Permian)

The state competition continues Saturday.

