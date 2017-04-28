State gymnastics meet: Day 1

Friday kicked off the Texas High School Gymnastics Championships.
The event is begin held at Permian High School.
Hundreds of boys and girls from dozens of high schools are competing. This includes Permian and Odessa High Schools.
Boys results
Team Overall
#4 Permian High School
#7 Odessa High School
Individual events
# 11 Ryan Dominguez (Permian)
#12 Brandon Dominguez (Permian)
#18 Kaleb Redwine (Odessa High)
#26 Nicholas Drakus (Odessa High)
Girls results
Team overall
#8 Permian
#24 Odessa High School
Overall individual
#20 Bridgette Pando (Permian)
#22 Joannaly Gonzalez (Permian)
The state competition continues Saturday.
