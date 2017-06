On Friday, The Permian Lady Panther Softball team was beaten by Lubbock Coronado in game one of the bi-district playoff.

Final Score

El Paso Coronado: 3

Lady Panthers: 1

Game two will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Game three, if needed will follow.

All games are played at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

