MOMS Club of Midland hosting Touch a Truck

A group of Midland moms has added another item to their "to do" list and it's for a good cause.

"Our motto is moms offering mom's support," said Chelsea Green, member of MOMS club Midland.

MOMS Club is a non-profit organization geared towards stay at home moms.

"We just kind of have play dates and hang out together and do community service," said Kari Warden, MOMS club of Midland member.

For the past four years, these moms have been putting on an event called Touch a Truck.

"We do this for a way to give back to the community, and this year we chose to give 100% of our proceeds to Midland Fair Havens."

Midland Fair Havens is designated to helping single mothers and their children in the Midland community and the moms felt like they could support the moms at Midland Fair Havens.

Touch a Truck is a family event where kids can check out all different kinds of trucks.

"It's an opportunity to explore. We have almost 70 different types of trucks out there, from trains, helicopters and school buses."

The event will be Saturday, May 6 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland from noon until 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and all ages are welcome.

