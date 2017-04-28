1 Killed, 2 injured in Barstow crash

One person died and two others were injured in a Barstow crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Interstate 20 just four miles east of Barstow.

We're told three semi-trailers and a pickup truck were involved

Carlos Talamantes, 24, of Hobbs was was driving a semi and was transported to MCH while the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, Reginald Evans, 42, of Houston was transported to Reeves County Hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time.

The driver of a second semi, Ignacio Gonzalez, 63, of Monahans walked away without injuries.

Unfortunately, the driver of the third semi involved in the accident died at the scene. He was identified as Yusbel Soto-Reyes, 34, of Houston.

The semi Talamantes was driving and its towing unit were disabled in the left lane of westbound I-20 due to a previous crash. Gonzalez was traveling west in the right lane of I-20 just behind Evans when Soto-Reyes stuck the disabled towed unit then the other two vehicles.

The semi Gonzalez was driving was carrying a casing pipe that slid and struck the Tacoma causing it and the the second semi to catch fire and burn completely.

We're told the road conditions were dry at the time.

