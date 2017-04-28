1 injured in 6 vehicle accident in Odessa

One driver was ticketed following a six vehicle accident in Odessa on Friday.

The accident happened in the 3900 block of W. 42nd St. just after 9:45 a.m.

We're told one driver crashed into a vehicle, which caused a domino effect crash.

That driver was ticketed for failure to control speed.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

