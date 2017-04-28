1 injured in 6 vehicle accident in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 injured in 6 vehicle accident in Odessa

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One driver was ticketed following a six vehicle accident in Odessa on Friday.

The accident happened in the 3900 block of W. 42nd St. just after 9:45 a.m. 

We're told one driver crashed into a vehicle, which caused a domino effect crash. 

That driver was ticketed for failure to control speed. 

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly