Power restored in Odessa neighborhood - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Power restored in Odessa neighborhood

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES Viewer) (Source: KWES Viewer)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

About 353 Odessa ONCOR customers were left without power Friday morning. 

According to the company, this was caused by a truck crash in the area of  Maple Ave. and 23rd. 

The power has now been restored to all affected customers. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly