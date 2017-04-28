Gymnastics state tournament hits Permian Basin

High school gymnastic teams from all over the lone star state were filing into The Permian High School Gymnasium.

This includes Permian and Odessa High.

Friday starts the 2017 Texas High School Gymnastics Championship.

Two full days of Men's and Women's gymnastics.

These are the top 12 teams in the state coming to the meet well as individuals that have qualified.

What does it mean to the the community to have this competition in Odessa.

ECISD Executive Athletic Director of Athletics Todd Vesely says. " Its' such an awesome thing for the community, for our city, for our school system and for Permian High School to be able to host an event of this size and magnitude. It has such a great financial and economic impact for our community. It's such a great thing all the way around, its going to be a great experience for anyone that comes around. "





The Texas High School State Championship starts Friday with the compulsory routines.

