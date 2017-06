One of the greatest football players to wear a red raider jersey will now be wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Jersey.

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes was selected by the chiefs with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs traded up 17 picks to select the Tyler Texas native.

Last season, The Texas Tech star threw for over 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns.

