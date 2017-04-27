I-20 service road reopened following car-pedestrian accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

I-20 service road reopened following car-pedestrian accident

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

DPS is currently working a car-pedestrian accident on I-20 and Solo Road. 

We're told the accident happened on the north service road and it involves an 18-wheeler and a man.  He was not using a crosswalk at the time.  

The victim was walking around after being hit, but was taken to Medical Center Hospital in critical condition because he was hit by a vehicle. He has not been identified yet. 

All lanes on are now back open. 

