I-20 service road reopened following car-pedestrian accident

DPS is currently working a car-pedestrian accident on I-20 and Solo Road.

We're told the accident happened on the north service road and it involves an 18-wheeler and a man. He was not using a crosswalk at the time.

The victim was walking around after being hit, but was taken to Medical Center Hospital in critical condition because he was hit by a vehicle. He has not been identified yet.

All lanes on are now back open.

