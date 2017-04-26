Softball playoffs set

Dates and times are set for the Permian Lady Panther Softball Team as well as the Odessa High Lady Bronchos.

Permian Vs El Paso Coronado

Game 1: Friday, April 28th -6:30 pm CST

Game 2: Saturday, April 29th - 10:00 pm CST

Game 3: Saturday, April 29th - 12:00 pm CST (if necessary)

This series will be played at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

Odessa High Vs. El Paso Eastwood

Game 1: Friday, April 28th - 6:00 pm CST

Game 2: Saturday, April 29th - 12:00 pm CST

Game 3: Saturday, April 29th - 2:00 pm (if necessary)

This series will be played at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

