Softball playoffs set

Permian High School logo. (Source: www.ectorcountyisd.org.) (KWES) -
Dates and times are set for the Permian Lady Panther Softball Team as well as the Odessa High Lady Bronchos.
Permian Vs El Paso Coronado
Game 1: Friday, April 28th -6:30 pm CST
Game 2: Saturday, April 29th - 10:00 pm CST
Game 3: Saturday, April 29th - 12:00 pm CST (if necessary)
This series will be played at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.
Odessa High Vs. El Paso Eastwood
Game 1: Friday, April 28th - 6:00 pm CST
Game 2: Saturday, April 29th - 12:00 pm CST
Game 3: Saturday, April 29th - 2:00 pm (if necessary)
This series will be played at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.
Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.