Carrigan talks recruiting

Spring football is over for The U.T.P.B. Falcon Football Team.

Head coach Justin Carrigan says his coaching staff are always on the recruiting trail

They are still recruiting for the 2017 season, but mainly focused on the 2018 season.

" The staff is out this week, so I am already getting text messages and e mails, watch this guy, watch this guy. The focus is 2018, but we are always open to the guys that are still around, playing the 2017 class. There have been a couple high school guys that have popped up in Texas and a couple junior college guys as well. Its something as far as college football, you always have to be recruiting .The question is does someone fit your needs and can they come in and fit into your locker room as well this late in the process." Said Justin Carrigan.

UTPB Falcon Footballs season starts September 2 versus Sul Ross State.

