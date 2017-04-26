Midland Fire Department unveils new Station 6

The Midland Fire Department held its grand opening of the new Fire Station Six to the public Wednesday afternoon.

Instead of the traditional ribbon cutting, MFD did a special uncoupling of the hose for this ceremony.

"We really liked the way it's for our fire station verses a ribbon cutting, so it was a great ceremony to have to officially open this station to the surrounding community," said Assistant Chief of Operations, Charles Blumenauer.

While Wednesday may have been the official grand opening, firefighters at station six have been at their new "home" for a week now and they are enjoying their new space.

With all the growth happening on the West side of Midland, this station's location is ideal to protect the Midlanders on this side of town.

"This station itself gives us better coverage on the west side of town and gives us better access to this district to both Hwy 191, Hwy 80 and the Interstate and Loop 250," said Blumenauer.

This station also has the first police substation in Midland, furthering the connection between police and fire.

The new station is located at 301 Tradewinds Blvd, just next to the Scharbauer Sports Complex.

