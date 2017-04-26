Midland sports organizations say yes to 4B sales tax

The 4B sales tax, a topic we've all heard before, is said to improve the quality of life, but what exactly does that mean?

"Why should we leave Midland and spend our money elsewhere when we could stay here and bring others in to help share this joy?" said Midland Mayor Jerry Morales.

Right now, the 4B sales tax is used to pay for the Scharbauer Sports Complex. But the re-purposed 4B sales tax on the ballot says it would:

1. Fund improvements of park facilities

2. Pay for the Scharbauer Sports Complex's operations and maintenance

3. Pay for new roads and expand roads that create economic development but it won't rebuild roads in residential areas.

4. Pay for operations and the maintenance of projects funded by the new 4B tax if it makes the vote.

These improvements with the parks, including the complex, put the estimates over $80 million. But the 4B tax by law, can only be used on 4B grounds.

"Baseball, football, common area parking lots, you can't go beyond that," said Morales. "We're trying to touch every person in Midland as we recruit all these young professionals. Think of these amenities, it's an attraction for them to be here and move here."

The Greater Midland Football League said they've benefited from the 4B sales tax by creating four new quality fields at the Scharbauer Sports Complex.

"When you build something like that, you don't just stop working on it. You continue working on it," said Greater Midland Football League President Kyle Huckaba. "We're now at 850 kids and 32 teams, and with that kind of growth with two fields, we can't grow anymore. We're turning kids away. With the four new fields, that gives us a field for division, we can add teams, we keep roster sizes down."

The Midland Soccer Association plays their games at Windland and Butler Park but are hoping for more space.

"Our parents and coaches are having to travel between two parks to play back to back games," said Midland Soccer Association President Keilyn Waldrop. "Our complex currently has one way in and one way out. So traffic gets backed up, they're parking out in the neighborhood. Blocking off people, being out at Beal Park would be handy for everybody."

Residents would still pay the same 25 cents of every 100 dollars that they're currently paying now.

"It's a quarter for 100 dollars, you can't go wrong with that," said Waldrop.

Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-28 and May 1-2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Midland County Elections Office, 2110 N. A Street.

Election day voting locations:

- Midland County Annex Courtroom, 2110 N. A St.

- Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250

- Cogdell Learning Center, 211 W. Florida Ave.

- Fellowship Community Church, 5206 N. Midland Dr.

- Golf Course Church of Christ, 3500 W. Golf Course

- Manor Park, 5212 Sinclair Ave.

- MLK Center, 2300 Butternut

- Palmer Drug Abuse Program, 1208 W. Wall St.

- St. Paul's Methodist Church, 4501 Thomason Dr.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.