Former Fort Stockton teacher sentenced for wire fraud

A former Fort Stockton teacher was sentenced in connection with wire fraud in Alpine Wednesday morning.

George Mariadas Kurusu, 58, was sentenced to approximately 11 months and ordered to pay $53,004.51 restitution for the wire fraud scheme involving the hiring of Indian nationals to teach in the United States.

The judge also ordered Kurusu to forfeit $5,987.49 to the government and serve three years of supervised release.

He has been in federal custody since he was arrested in May 2016.

Kurusu pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of fraud in foreign labor contracting, one count of tampering with a witness, victim or an informant and one count of making a false statement on a visa application.

He defrauded several people out of more than $50,000 for a “visa package” provided by a company he owned which promised H1-B visas, teaching jobs, and the maintenance of those jobs and visas for his victims.

Kurusu led applicants to believe they had to go through his business in order obtain both a visa and a job.

When the victims arrived in the United States, Kurusu had the victim’s set up a bank account and an Electronic Transfer of Funds. 15 percent of their monthly paychecks, before taxes, were wired to Kurusu’s Samaritan business bank account.

Once Kurusu became aware an investigation was being conducted, he told the victims not to talk to law enforcement or they would lose their jobs, visas and be deported.

