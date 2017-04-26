Man spits, pushes OPD officer after assaulting girlfriend

An Odessa man was taken into custody after assaulting his girlfriend Tuesday night.

Christian Aguilar, 25, broke down the door to his girlfriend’s apartment, who had an active protective order against him.

He then placed his hands on her neck, causing bodily injury to her.

That is when Odessa Police responded to 1200 North Lee and identified the assault suspect as Aguilar.

After taking him into custody and escorting him to the car, Aguilar spat on an Officers face and resisted by pushing the officer.

Aguilar was charged with harassment of a public servant, violation of protective order and assault causing bodily injury.

