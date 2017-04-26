Lady wrangler slugger earns conference award

Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball Player Taylor Fogle has been named The Western Junior College Athletic Conference Position Player of the Week.

Conference officials made the announcement Tuesday.

The award is for her performance during the week of April 16-22.

The sophomore hit .700 with 2 doubles, 4 home runs, 10 RBIs and 5 runs scored.

The lady wranglers are now 20-4 in conference action.

The teams next game is set for Friday versus El Paso Community College.

