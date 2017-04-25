TRAFFIC ALERT: Police working crash on West Co. road, Kermit HWY - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Police are currently working a crash on West County road and Kermit Highway. 

A driver in a truck traveling southbound and a car traveling northbound attempting to turn west onto Kermit Hwy hit head-on. 

Northbound traffic is reduced to the westbound lane.

We're told clean-up will not begin for about 30 minutes.   

The driver in the car was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Citations are expected. 

If you are taking this route this morning, consider going through a different area. Investigators are expected to remain in the area until about noon. 

We will update you as we learn more. 

