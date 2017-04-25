TRAFFIC ALERT: Police working crash on West Co. road, Kermit HWY

Police are currently working a crash on West County road and Kermit Highway.

A driver in a truck traveling southbound and a car traveling northbound attempting to turn west onto Kermit Hwy hit head-on.

Northbound traffic is reduced to the westbound lane.

We're told clean-up will not begin for about 30 minutes.

The driver in the car was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Citations are expected.

If you are taking this route this morning, consider going through a different area. Investigators are expected to remain in the area until about noon.

We will update you as we learn more.

