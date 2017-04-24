West Texas Safety Training Center sees more workers in their classrooms

The Permian Basin pumps about two million barrels of oil every day. But now, with more production, more jobs, is leading to more seats filling up classrooms at The West Texas Safety Training Center.

"The last two years have been tough for everybody, we've been waiting for this to turn around," said WTSTC CEO Phil Young. "We have seen a dramatic uptick in our training activity since it had been the first of the year. West Texas is growing, West Texas Safety Training Center is growing with it, we're excited about the future and we want to make the oil field a safe place for all of our workers."

The center has been functioning for 23 years in the Basin, and this year, things have been looking bright for them. They provide training for workers in the oil and gas industry. Courses include Hydrogen Sulfide training, fire safety, and for that hands-on experience, electrical training is included to provide more knowledge and safety when workers are out in the field.

"We help develop the courses and the curriculum so we know people in the field are getting quality education out there," said Chevron HES Professional Jay Waldrop. "We know once they go out there, they can do work in the field safely and that's the main thing is bringing them home every day safely."

Board members also learned something new for themselves at their 22nd annual meeting. FBI Intelligence Analyst Kate Menaul spoke to members to why the Permian Basin holds a risk to terrorism, which is why the FBI is always keeping an eye out in the oil field. Topics like drones, intelligence theft and intellectual property were discussed.

"You think about how much oil we have in storage out there, one person could come out with a lighter. We have a lot of fires, and with these pipelines, nobody mans them 24 hours a day so they're vulnerable," said Waldrop.

The center is always bringing new visitors and continues teaching training safety. Their training meets requirements for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Mine Health and Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation.

"Thank you to the people out there because they do a lot of hard work," said Waldrop. "They do dangerous work and they go home safely every day. We'd hate to lose people."

If you'd like to take a course there, you can visit their website here or call them at (432) 563-3067.

