Police still investigating as local business helps family involved in late night home crash

After a truck ran into a home late Sunday night, an Odessa family is now at a loss.

"So we arrived on scene and observed that a vehicle had driven through the house and into the backyard," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

OPD said they got the call just before midnight after a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado slammed into the home after first running through a street sign.

LeSueur said no one living in the home was injured, but the driver, Jerald Hart, was sent to the hospital.

"Hart was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries," said LeSueur. "At this time, this is being investigated as driving while intoxicated on a substance other than alcohol. At this time, no arrests have been made due to the condition of the driver."

Not only were the parents and the young children displaced, but also two puppies, who needed to be taken to a shelter. Kozy Country Kennel have offered their services for the next few weeks.

The family said they are very thankful for the support and they're trying to figure out everything they can with two children under two years old.

OPD said things like this, however unfortunate they may be, are more common than not.

"Most the time, it usually happens in the middle of night when everyone's asleep," said LeSueur. "So that's why you never hear about it or see it. But it does happen, we respond to these incidents all the time. All the vehicles, they crash into residences, a majority of the time, it involves people who are intoxicated."

Officials are still investigating and the family is currently at a hotel.

If you wish to get in contact to help the family in anyway, from donations to helping take care of their dogs, you can call us at (432) 567-9991.

