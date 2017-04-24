Tommy Workman Park closed, hazardous situation discovered - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tommy Workman Park closed, hazardous situation discovered

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: http://www.co.upton.tx.us/) (Source: http://www.co.upton.tx.us/)

The Tommy Workman Park area in Upton County will be closed to the public pending an investigation. 

A "possible hazardous situation" was discovered at the Rankin Pool pump house, Gary Wolfe with Upton County tells us. 

The area will remain closed as they analyze the severity of the situation. 

