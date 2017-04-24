Odessa Police Department releases newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Victor Saul Bazan, 24, with 14 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him are Leanna Nicole Brito, 31, and Exiquio Mendoza-Cruz, 46, each with 12 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Joe Andrew Cedillo, 46, with 11 warrants and Christina Ramirez, 47, with 10 outstanding warrants.

If you know where these fugitives are, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

