Odessa family recovering after truck slams into home

An Odessa family is trying to recover after a truck slammed into their kitchen and destroyed part of their home just after midnight Monday morning.

The truck slammed into the family’s kitchen, went straight through their living room and ended in their backyard.

“We were just laying in bed and then it was a super loud crash,” Brook Mustafa said. “The whole house shook, I just freaked out, I didn’t know what to do.”

Investigation has revealed a 47-year-old man was traveling westbound in the 1700 block of Lyndale in a Red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and left the roadway before striking a city street sign. The driver, identified as Jerald Heart, continued through the intersection of Lyndale and Winchester before crashing into the house located in the 4200 block of Winchester.

Heart was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed he was possibly intoxicated on a substance other than alcohol.

The Mustafa’s have a place to stay the night and are just thankful their 18-month-old and 6-day-old are alive and well.

The investigation is ongoing, at this time no arrests have been made.

