Local athlete rising up from injuries

" All the set backs that she has gone through and she is still here. She is still working, is a great tribute to her." Said Odessa Angel USA Softball Coach B.V. Gonzalez.



"Leandra Lopez has torn her ACL 3 times since her sophomore year of high school.

She also has torn her Meniscus.



Leandra says "As soon as I started doing therapy and just going through it, it may have seemed hard but it was really easy, becasue I just want to get back on the field and just keep playing."



Now the 21 year old trains and helps coach the Odessa Angel USA Softball Club.

She's played two years of college softball.

Leandra wants to heal up and find another school to play for.

"there was no point in me giving up for no reason it was just an injury to me I guess." Says Leandra.



Coach Gonzalez says "with her it's not about not giving up its about doing more. Our young kids see that. They follow that and they want to be that."

"All the things that she has accomplished and everything that she has been through makes me think to never give up and I can be like her." Said Allexis Riddle

" She is a big inspiration on us as a whole and its just amazing what she is doing." Said Kameron Martinez."



