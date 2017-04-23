RockHounds and Humane Coalition host Bark at the Park

The hot dogs were on the grill and the tails were wagging as Security Bank Ballpark filled up with man's best friend Sunday afternoon.

The Midland Humane Coalition helped organize the event but aren't just here to give your dog a new place to hangout.

"We're offering micro-chipping out here," said Kelly Wright with the Humane Coalition. "It's so important to make sure that your dog is micro-chipped that way if they get lost, we can return them to their respectful owners."

We spoke with one fan who comes to the RockHounds games a few times a year. She says the micro-chipping at the park is a fantastic idea.

"I think it's great," said RockHounds fan Kathy Burdett. "Because if they get lost, they may lose their collar with their tag and the first thing I would do is take one to the vet, have it scanned and see if they have a chip so they can make it home to their mom and dad."

Although the coalition wasn't giving out shots at the park, they do say it's important to keep your dog safe against any kind of disease or viruses, especially with the summer months coming up quick.

"The Midland Humane Coalition actually offers monthly vaccination clinics," said Wright. "It's a low-cost, vaccination clinic for our community. We just know it's so important to make sure our dogs are cats are vaccinated to make sure diseases are down."

Burdett added that though these are great reasons to take your dog out to the ball game, the atmosphere that can help the dog grow is second to none.

She said events like Sunday's are awesome because it's not something that has always been relevant.

"Businesses didn't have a lot of dog friendly places," said Burdett. "You could take them to a park or dog-friendly places. You could take them to the park or family reunions or so forth. I think people welcome them now more than they did then."

Don't worry if you missed Sunday's chance to get your dog micro-chipped as the coalition does it every first Thursday at Beer Garden for $20.

