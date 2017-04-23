Midland County will act on a resolution for high-level nuclear waste rail transportation

The heated debate continues on whether Texas should be considered to store high-level nuclear waste in Andrews County. It's also been sparking debate to whether the company, Waste Control Specialists, should transport high-level nuclear waste through Midland County.

Last time, the majority of Midland County residents present at the county commissioner meeting stated they were against the project for safety reasons. Residents said transporting the waste by rail is too risky, and that it could lead to health problems if a leak or accident were to occur.

Waste Control Specialists responded saying that the casks they use have been tested and wouldn't cause any leakage.

County commissioners were already in the process of formulating a statement to send to Washington. But on Monday, they'll act on resolution that would represent the community. Because it's a federal issue, federal officials can move on with the project whether the county opposes it or not.

"This is a federal issue. We have nothing to do with this," Midland County Judge Mike Bradford told us. "This is just put in on record, the voice of what we've heard in our courtroom. Does it have any material effect? Probably not. We have no authority. We have no standing. But we are indeed wanting to express what people in our community say."

Whether or not the project gets approved, it wouldn't start right away. Until WCS is completely bought out by Energy Solutions, which could take until the end of the summer, the project will be on hold. Last week, Waste Control Specialists requested the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to temporarily suspend their review for their license application. After they're bought out, then they'll move forward with the project.

Bexar County Commissioners acted on a similar resolution where they opposed the high-level nuclear waste to pass through San Antonio.

