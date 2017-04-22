Local motorcycle clubs ride to honor military veterans and servicemen

Motorcycle and Jeep clubs in the Basin are raising awareness for veterans and servicemen.

Motorcycle clubs from Black Saints, OneNation and American Infidel, along with the Texas Tactical Jeep Club, all rode over 22 miles in the Basin Saturday morning. That's the number of veterans on average that take their lives every day.

"It's stuff like that this that brings awareness to that," said Black Saints Vice President Robert Lopez.

Black Saints hosted this year's memorial run all to honor the troops.

"There's a lot of stuff that goes on in the world that we tend to forget about everybody that's out there fighting and serving for freedom and everything that this country stands for," he said.

From friends, family members, even veterans themselves took part to honor their brothers and sisters.

"This is a small way from us civilians from the civilian side, we let them know, 'Hey, you're appreciated, you're in our thoughts, you're in our prayers,'" said Army veteran and advocate Alex Jurado.

The run began at the Chris Kyle Memorial for 22 pushups, and then the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the pledge. After the memorial run, a car and bike show was held at O'Reilly's on 42nd to raise funds for those serving overseas.

"When you're deployed overseas, it's the little things a lot of us take for granted," said Jurado. "Bag of sunflower seeds, baby wipes, beef jerky, stuff like that, it gives our troops that are deployed the opportunity to complete their mission but still have ties back home."

Jim Leascher, the founder of Honor Our Troops, began this organization in 2004 when his son was deployed to Afghanistan. The non-profit ships up to 200 care packages a week to vets overseas.

"There's a lot of men and women that aren't receiving anything," said Leascher. "My son told me there were soldiers on his base that weren't receiving cards, letters, or care packages. That kind of breaks your heart, so I started sending them care packages, and now 13 years later, we sent over 50,000 boxes today."

The memorial run is held annually to include the communities that continue advocating, remember military sacrifice, and let those who serve know that their service never goes unnoticed.

"We need to be there for them even more and show support and show love like we do here," said Chance Pool, McLovin OneNation. "We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for our troops."

If you're interested in volunteering for Honor Our Troops, you can contact them at (432) 550-2468.