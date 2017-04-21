Falcon football wraps up spring practices

On Friday, The U.T.P.B. Football Team wrapped up spring practice with the second annual orange and black spring game.

We caught up with U.T.P.B. Falcon Football Head Coach Justin Carrigan.

What impression has his team made on him?

" Just the spring in general, going back and watching some film from last year. We are much improved. Our guys are bigger and faster. A little bit more in tune with what we are doing offensively and defensively, its exciting to see. " Said Carrigan

The team will return for fall camp in August.

U.T.P.B. Footballs season will start in September.

