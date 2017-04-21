Tailgate party at Ratliff Stadium

Friday concluded the 2017 UTPB Football spring practices.

Many football fans showed up at Ratliff Stadium hours before the game started.

They were there to tailgate.

UTPB football fan Joe Grawburg says. " It's just a bunch of people that get together and come out here and have some good food and have a good time."

Pablo Gutierrez came with his family. He says. " We have looked forward to having college football here for so long. We have had to travel to Lubbock to Dallas or San Antonio to experience this college football environment . Any community that needs this, its west Texas, Odessa Midland. This is football country, we love our football, we love our barbeque and they just go together. "

