On Friday, The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball Team beat Western Texas College in a double header.

Game 1

Western Texas College: 6

Lady Wranglers: 7

Game 2

Western Texas College: 4

Lady Wranglers: 12

Odessa College improves to 18-4 in WJCAC Conference action.

