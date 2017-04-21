First UTPB Geoscience Symposium a success

Thanks to students and a little help from the staff, new doors are being opened for students at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

"We're very honored and proud to be able to be the first ones to host this," said organizer Rustam Khoudaiberdiev. "A lot of feedback that we've been getting so far is it's about time that we've held one of these events in the Permian Basin."

The event, a geoscience Symposium at the Center for Energy and Economic Diversification, featured student presentations, keynote speakers and companies in attendance to get students face-to-face time with employers.

To many companies throughout the country, UTPB isn't recognizable, but events like Friday's symposium, may begin to change that.

"We don't have a long track record, we don't have you know, a reputation," said Dr. Bob Trentham, the director of the CEED. "But we've been growing it since I've been here and since Dr. Stout has been here. This is the outcome of it, this is great and companies are here and they're interested in our students."

Dr. Sumit Verma, the head of the UTPB geology department, agreed but added it's not just the students who benefit.

"This helps us to become a bigger school," said Verma. "Once we are starting these events, we will be getting probably better students and more number of students as time passes by and we can keep continuing our good work here."

The faculty in attendance wanted to congratulate the students who helped organize the event and say they hope to continue this for years to come.

