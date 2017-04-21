Woman arrested after stealing over $2,500 worth of merchandise - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Woman arrested after stealing over $2,500 worth of merchandise

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A woman is now behind bars after Odessa police arrested her in connection with stealing over $2,500 worth of merchandise from a business.

Officers were called out to 4015 Penbrook in reference to a theft. They were told a man dressed as a woman and a woman had been inside and concealing glass frames inside of a purse.

The man, identified as Trenton Williams, was locate in the parking lot and the woman located at a later time.

Latoya Posey, 38,  was linked to concealing $2,533 worth of merchandise from the Vision Source.

Both were charged and have been taken to ECLEC.

