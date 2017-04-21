Over $1.5 M worth of drugs seized in Presidio

Over $1.5 million worth of drugs was seized in Presido on Tuesday.

In separate instances Border Patrol agents seized 1,892 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people.

Agents working near Presidio arrested a legal permanent resident from Mexico attempting to smuggle 1,678 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.

The drugs were hidden in a white utility trailer and have an estimated street value of $1,342,280.



A few hours later, agents stopped a Cadillac and arrested a male U.S. Citizen attempting to smuggle 215 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $171,680.

The two men, the marijuana and cars were turned over to the Homeland Security Investigations office in for further investigation and prosecution.

